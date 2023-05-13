﻿
News / Nation

Passenger flight routes launched between China's Xi'an and Turkmenistan's Ashgabat, Tajikistan's Dushanbe

Xinhua
  21:26 UTC+8, 2023-05-13       0
The first passenger flight route between Xi'an, capital of China's northwestern Shaanxi Province, and Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan, was officially launched on Saturday.
Xinhua
  21:26 UTC+8, 2023-05-13       0

The first passenger flight route between Xi'an, capital of China's northwestern Shaanxi Province, and Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan, was officially launched on Saturday.

The route, together with a similar route between Xi'an and the Tajik capital of Dushanbe to be launched on May 18, will mark the complete linkage of passenger flight routes from Xi'an, the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, to the five countries in Central Asia.

For the Xi'an-Urumqi-Ashgabat route, flight CZ5085 will depart from Xi'an at 17:30 Beijing time (0930 GMT) every Saturday and arrive in Ashgabat at 23:10 local time (1810 GMT). On the return journey, flight CZ5086 will depart from Ashgabat at 00:40 local time (1940 GMT) the next day and arrive in Xi'an at 12:30 Beijing time (0430 GMT).

The Xi'an-Urumqi-Dushanbe route will operate every Thursday starting from May 18 with flight number CZ5083/4. Flights will depart from Xi'an at 19:05 Beijing time (1105 GMT) every Thursday and arrive in Dushanbe at 00:55 local time the next day (1955 GMT). The return flight will depart from Dushanbe at 01:35 local time (2035 GMT) the next day and arrive in Xi'an at 12:30 Beijing time (0430 GMT).

Most passengers on this flight route are business travelers, with tourism travel expected to rise in the future, according to Li Jiuquan, deputy general manager of the Xi'an branch of China Southern Airlines.

"There were no flights from Xi'an to Dushanbe before. With this new flight, I can conveniently travel home during my vacation," said Mi Yue, a Tajik student studying at the Xi'an International Studies University.

According to Muroj Hamidov, director of Jahongard travel company of Tajikistan, the newly opened flight route will eliminate the need for tourists to take detours, which is expected to strengthen exchanges between the two countries.

Gulshada Urazalieva, an independent Uzbek analyst, echoed his opinion, saying that the opening of flights between Xi'an and cities of Central Asia is of great significance, as they will promote economic and cultural exchanges between China and the region.

The Belt and Road Initiative has promoted the exchanges between China and Central Asian countries, said Xiong Jie, party secretary of the Northwest Regional Administration of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

As the "Air Silk Road" continues to be forged, he added that this would bring more opportunities for cooperation between the two sides in culture, business and tourism.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
China Southern Airlines
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     