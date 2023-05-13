﻿
News / Nation

April natural disasters cause 7 deaths, US$783m worth of economic losses in China

Xinhua
  14:20 UTC+8, 2023-05-13       0
The disasters killed seven people, displaced more than 10,000, and affected 7.94 million, according to the ministry.
Xinhua
  14:20 UTC+8, 2023-05-13       0
April natural disasters cause 7 deaths, US$783m worth of economic losses in China
Xinhua

A sandstorm hits Hexi Town, Wuzhong City in northwest Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on April 19, 2023.

China's direct economic losses caused by natural disasters totaled 5.44 billion yuan (US$782.95 million) in April, data from the Ministry of Emergency Management showed.

The disasters killed seven people, displaced more than 10,000, and affected 7.94 million, according to the ministry.

April's natural disasters in China mainly included hailstorms, drought, and cryogenic temperatures, said the ministry.

Various degrees of flooding, geological disasters, sandstorms, earthquakes, snow disasters and forest and grassland fires also occurred in April, it added.

More than 500 houses were destroyed, over 2,600 houses were seriously damaged, and 68,000 houses damaged by the disasters, said the ministry.

The natural disasters hit 731,200 hectares of crops, the ministry added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     