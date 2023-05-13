Chinese FM proposes three principles for China-Europe relations

Chinese FM Qin Gang proposed three principles to maintain stable development of China-Europe relations amid the international situation intertwined with changes and turmoil.

Reuters

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Friday proposed three principles to maintain stable development of China-Europe relations amid the international situation intertwined with changes and turmoil.

"China and Europe are two globally influential powers, two vast markets, and two great civilizations. I deeply felt, through the visit, a strong willingness of the European side to enhance communication, coordination, and to promote mutually beneficial cooperation with China," Qin said when asked about how to maintain sound development of China-Europe relations at a joint press conference with his counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt.

He called for the adherence to an inclusive worldview. China and Europe should respect and support the different countries' development paths chosen by their people, jointly and positively respond to the universal concerns of the international community, Qin said. The post-war international order must be safeguarded, and genuine multilateralism must be upheld, he added.

Qin called for commitment to a progressive view of history. What the international community needs most is peaceful development, fairness and justice, and progress rather than retrogression. The Cold War is a tragedy for mankind, he said.

He warned that a "new Cold War" would only bring greater disaster, severely harm the interests of the Chinese and the European people, as well as the rest of the world, and would significantly undermine multilateralism and global governance.

China and Europe should jointly oppose a "new Cold War," lead in promoting coordination and positive interaction among major powers, and use their capacities and resources to promote common development and prosperity, Qin said.

Qin also called for upholding the perspective of mutually-beneficial and win-win cooperation. China is Europe's partner in dealing with risk challenges, and what China exports to Europe and the world is sureness rather than risk, Qin said.

Both China and Europe, unanimously opposing "decoupling and breaking chains," should jointly uphold the right direction of economic globalization, strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination, explore cooperation potentials, properly address each other's major concerns, and jointly maintain the stability and smoothness of global industrial and supply chains, Qin said.