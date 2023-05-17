Huzhou City distributes 1 million yuan worth of cultural and tourism coupons in Shanghai

Stepping up tourism and cultural events in neighbouring Zhejiang Province, Wuxing District in Huzhou is offering 1 million yuan in tourism coupons to residents in Shanghai.

Wuxing, a district of Huzhou City in neighboring Zhejiang Province, is distributing cultural and tourism coupons worth 1 million yuan (US$143,041) in Shanghai, with more distributed in the Yangtze River Delta region. The moves is aimed at fueling cultural and tourism development, the district government announced in Shanghai.

The district has a typical Jiangnan scenery and offers a respite and seclusion for urban dwellers, escaping the urban hustle.

The district government will continue to deliver cultural and tourism coupons targeting residents of the delta region via travel operators, and more will be offered on the app of the China Construction Bank on China Tourism Day falling on May 19.

Thirty projects such as the Xishanyang Mining Pit Sports Paradise, and Yinggu Resort, worth a total investment of 17.6 billion yuan are under construction in the district.

The district has diversified attractions and tourism items such as Yuanxiang Holiday Village, Huzhou Giraffe Manor, Huixin Retreats, the ancient village Lucun Village, and Qianshanyang Cultural Exchang Center where people can explore silk culture.

