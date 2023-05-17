﻿
News / Nation

US politicians' remarks on Taiwan expose evil intention: Chinese mainland spokesperson

Xinhua
  20:51 UTC+8, 2023-05-17       0
A Chinese mainland spokesperson denounced some remarks made by US politicians concerning Taiwan.
Xinhua
  20:51 UTC+8, 2023-05-17       0

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday denounced some remarks made by US politicians concerning Taiwan, saying the remarks have fully exposed the evil intention of the anti-China forces in the United States.

The remarks have revealed that they are engaging in deeds to "destroy Taiwan" under the guise of "supporting Taiwan," said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.

Ma quoted Taiwan netizens as saying that "no country wants to destroy Taiwan more than the United States," noting that facts have proven that by playing the "Taiwan card" and raising tensions across the Taiwan Strait, the United States aims to contain China.

He pointed out that by colluding with external forces in hyping up the so-called "mainland threat," Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities are seeking excuses for deceiving Taiwanese people for its own interests, and the fantasy of colluding with external forces to "seek independence by force."

Ma warned that if left unchecked, this would only bring disaster to Taiwan.

He called on all sectors of Taiwan society and Taiwan compatriots to join the mainland in promoting the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations and building a peaceful homeland for compatriots on both sides of the Strait, thus bringing them tangible benefits.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     