US politicians' remarks on Taiwan expose evil intention: Chinese mainland spokesperson

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday denounced some remarks made by US politicians concerning Taiwan, saying the remarks have fully exposed the evil intention of the anti-China forces in the United States.

The remarks have revealed that they are engaging in deeds to "destroy Taiwan" under the guise of "supporting Taiwan," said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.

Ma quoted Taiwan netizens as saying that "no country wants to destroy Taiwan more than the United States," noting that facts have proven that by playing the "Taiwan card" and raising tensions across the Taiwan Strait, the United States aims to contain China.

He pointed out that by colluding with external forces in hyping up the so-called "mainland threat," Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities are seeking excuses for deceiving Taiwanese people for its own interests, and the fantasy of colluding with external forces to "seek independence by force."

Ma warned that if left unchecked, this would only bring disaster to Taiwan.

He called on all sectors of Taiwan society and Taiwan compatriots to join the mainland in promoting the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations and building a peaceful homeland for compatriots on both sides of the Strait, thus bringing them tangible benefits.