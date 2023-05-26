﻿
New Chinese ambassador urges US to move in same direction with China on ties

Xinhua
Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng has urged the US side to move in the same direction with China and jointly explore the right way to get along.

During a meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on Thursday, Xie said that the China-US relationship bears on the well-being of both peoples and the future of the world.

He voiced the hope that the US side will move in the same direction with China, take concrete actions to deliver on the important common understandings between President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden, and explore the right way to get along with each other in the new era.

It is important to uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, enhance dialogue, manage differences and promote cooperation, so as to bring China-US relations back to the right track, Xie noted.

Nuland, for her part, welcomed Xie to his new post, saying that the US State Department is ready to provide convenience and support for Xie to perform his duties.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common interest and agreed to maintain close communication.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
