Beijing expresses key concerns on US China policies on economy, trade

The Chinese side has expressed key concerns on the US China policies on economy and trade, and semiconductors, as well as issues concerning export control and outbound investments review during Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao's talks with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in the United States from Thursday to Friday, the two sides had candid, professional and constructive exchanges on bilateral economic and trade ties as well as related issues of common concern.

They agreed to set up communication channels to maintain and strengthen exchanges on specific economic and trade concerns and issues concerning cooperation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
