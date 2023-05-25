﻿
Cathay Pacific rejects union's standpoint on sacked flight attendants

﻿ Zhu Ying
  16:52 UTC+8, 2023-05-25
Cathay Pacific today issued two announcements on its official Weibo account after the recent discrimination controversy involving non-English-speaking passengers.
Cathay Pacific firmly states that the flight attendants' union does not represent Cathay Pacific and the company rejected the union's position.

In one of the announcements, the airline firmly stated that the flight attendants' union does not represent Cathay Pacific and the company rejected the union's standpoint.

In an e-mail sent to its members, the union emphasized the importance of inclusiveness, respecting diverse lifestyles and cultures. Despite potential language barriers, flight attendants are expected to make efforts to communicate and show mutual respect to passengers.

Furthermore, the union reminded its members of their rights. The e-mail said according to the Inflight Service Delivery Manual, flight attendants are entitled to politely request the deletion of unauthorized photos or films taken by passengers. If passengers refuse, the attendants are advised to escalate the matter to the captain or cabin manager for assistance.

The union also stressed that Cathay Pacific should adopt a "zero tolerance" policy toward passengers who refuse to abide by the rules and provide comprehensive support to employees handling such incidents.

Cathay Pacific added in the announcement that the airline has been and will continue to communicate directly with their cabin crew, both online and in person.

While improving its service, the airline will also protect its staff's interests and benefits, it said.

  • Cathay Pacific denied a circulating forged internal email allegedly from their Director of Service Delivery.

The second announcement from Cathay Pacific today denied that a circulating e-mail claiming to be an internal e-mail was from their director of service delivery, as it purported to be. The airline stated that the e-mail was fabricated and said the information contained in it was false. They said they would pursue legal action against those responsible for spreading the misinformation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Weibo
