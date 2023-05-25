﻿
Chinese police to ensure smooth traffic for national college entrance examinees

As China's national college entrance exam approaches, public security authorities have announced plans to ensure orderly traffic surrounding the test sites so that the examinees will arrive on time.

Traffic accidents involving examinees will be handled by police in the shortest possible time, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Police will be responsible for transporting examinees on exam days when necessary, the ministry said, adding that they will provide emergency aid and establish fast-track lanes for exam takers.

The ministry has urged local public security authorities to take strict action against traffic violations in areas surrounding exam sites and to issue warnings to potential noise emitters that are likely to affect exams.

Local public security authorities have also been urged to work with other government departments to prepare for possible traffic emergencies caused by extreme weather conditions.

The number of students sitting the national college entrance exam this year will exceed 10 million, a record high. The exam will take place in early June.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
