﻿
News / Nation

Xi addresses opening ceremony of plenary session of second Eurasian Economic Forum

Xinhua
  08:42 UTC+8, 2023-05-25       0
How to proceed with Asia-Europe cooperation not only concerns the well-being of the people in the region, but also has a profound impact on the development of the world, Xi said.
Xinhua
  08:42 UTC+8, 2023-05-25       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the second Eurasian Economic Forum of the Eurasian Economic Union via video link upon invitation and delivered a speech on Wednesday.

Noting that the world today is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, Xi said the historical trend toward multipolarity and economic globalization is irresistible, adding that it is the broad consensus of the international community to uphold genuine multilateralism and promote coordinated development across regions.

Xi said Eurasia is the region with the largest population, the largest number of countries and the most diverse civilizations in the world. In the turbulent and changing world, how to proceed with Asia-Europe cooperation not only concerns the well-being of the people in the region, but also has a profound impact on the development of the world, he said.

Xi said he had put forward the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, calling on all countries to work together to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity and to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Noting this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi said the ultimate goal of this initiative is to explore new ways for countries from near and far to achieve common development and to open up a "path of happiness" that benefits the whole world.

As a member of the Eurasian family, China's development cannot be achieved without the Eurasian region, and it also benefits the region, Xi noted.

Xi said it is China's sincere hope that the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union will be deepened, and all countries will work together with unity and dedication to open up new prospects for Asia-Europe cooperation.

Noting that China will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in the second half of this year, Xi said China is ready to work with the countries that took part in the Belt and Road Initiative and the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union to continue to hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, share opportunities, overcome difficulties, create a better future, and work together to write a new chapter in the progress of civilization in a multipolar world.

The second Eurasian Economic Forum of the Eurasian Economic Union was held online and offline in Moscow, Russia on Wednesday, with the theme of Eurasian integration in a multipolar world.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     