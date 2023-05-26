﻿
Court dismisses defamation lawsuit against Tesla

﻿ Zhu Qing
A woman who made headlines for storming the Shanghai autoshow two years ago claiming failed brakes, has lost two civil lawsuits against Tesla.
The woman surnamed Zhang filed the lawsuits claiming defamation and invasion of privacy, but both claims were dismissed by the court in favor of Tesla.

According to the court's verdict, after Zhang's Tesla vehicle was involved in a traffic accident, a dispute arose between her and Tesla regarding the alleged brake failure and product quality issues.

Following unsuccessful negotiations, Zhang parked the accident vehicle in a public place with the words "brake failure" sprayed on it. She later invaded the Tesla booth at Shanghai 2021 Auto Show by climbing onto a display car wearing a shirt bearing the words "brake failure," garnering media attention.

Ti Gong

Two civil judgments.

Additionally, the court concluded that the data disclosed by Tesla during an interview with a market regulation newspaper, pertaining to one minute before the accident, did not constitute an infringement of Zhang's personal privacy.

Ti Gong

The female Tesla owner, wearing a "brake failure" T-shirt, stands on Tesla cars on the platform during the Shanghai Auto Show to assert her rights.

The court ordered Zhang to bear the court fees for both lawsuits, totaling 2,600 yuan (US$368).

Tesla, in response to the court's ruling, stated that it will adhere to the contents of the verdict and refrain from commenting on other matters, as reported by news.southcn.com on Friday.

Another court case between Zhang and Tesla, in which Tesla sued Zhang for defamation and sought 5 million yuan in damages, has been postponed until June 6.

Source: SHINE
