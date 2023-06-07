﻿
Beijing's Daxing airport adds new direct route to London

Xinhua
  19:45 UTC+8, 2023-06-07       0
Xinhua
China Southern Airlines, one of the major passenger flight operators at the Beijing Daxing International Airport, launched a new direct air service from the airport to London, the United Kingdom, on Wednesday.

With more than 200 passengers onboard, flight CZ673 departed from the airport on Wednesday, marking the launch of China Southern Airlines' ninth international and regional route at the Daxing airport.

The new air service is operated by the A350 aircraft of Airbus, with seven round trips scheduled weekly between the Beijing Daxing International Airport and London Heathrow Airport, said the company.

Currently, 16 airlines have launched their international and regional routes at the Daxing airport to 22 other airports around the globe, including those in popular tourist destinations like London, Doha, Seoul, Tokyo and the Maldives.

As Beijing's newest airport, the Beijing Daxing International Airport became operational on September 25, 2019. The airport said it plans to resume more international flight operations in the future.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
