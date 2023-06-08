Xi urges Inner Mongolia to pursue green development, advance Chinese modernization

Xi has called on Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to adhere to its strategic position, pursue green development, and strive to write a new chapter of Chinese modernization.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has called on north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to adhere to its strategic position, pursue green development, and strive to write a new chapter of Chinese modernization.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Hohhot, the capital of the autonomous region, on Wednesday and Thursday.

During his visit to the Zhonghuan industrial park on Wednesday afternoon, Xi said green development is the path that must be taken. The top priority of Inner Mongolia's development lies in transforming and upgrading the traditional energy industry, vigorously developing green energy, and strengthening the country's major energy base.

Xi also stressed the need to carry out high-level opening up and engage in win-win cooperation with the rest of the world.

On Thursday morning, Xi heard a work report from the Party committee and government of Inner Mongolia and spoke approvingly of their achievements.

Inner Mongolia is the country's important base of energy and strategic resources, its important production base of agricultural and livestock products, and a vital gateway for opening up to countries and regions north of China, Xi said.

Inner Mongolia should improve its industrial structure based on these characteristics and strategic positioning, strengthen its distinctive industries, explore new paths of transformation and development suitable for resource-rich regions, and speed up the construction of a modern industrial system that displays its unique features and advantages, Xi said.

The autonomous region should take an active part in the joint development of the Belt and Road Initiative as well as the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor, and elevate the level of opening up, Xi said.

He also urged Inner Mongolia to boost its connectivity with the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, and China's northeastern provinces.

On the ecology front, Inner Mongolia must consolidate its role as a vital ecological barrier in northern China, with efforts to facilitate major ecological projects, including the Beijing-Tianjin sandstorm source control project and the Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Program, and ensure tougher management of ecological red lines, according to Xi.

More efforts should go into the conservation of natural forests as well as soil and water, the fight against desertification, and the conservation of wetlands, Xi said, also calling on the autonomous region to sustain the positive trend of expanding afforestation and curbing desertification.

Xi stressed that the most arduous task in bringing prosperity to all the people nationwide remains in some border areas with mainly ethnic minority populations. These areas must not be left behind on the way to common prosperity, he said.

He emphasized the significance of a people-centered approach, urging efforts to ensure and improve the people's well-being in the course of pursuing development.

Xi stressed the full implementation of the employment-first policy, urging targeted and effective implementation of measures and policies to ease corporate burdens and stabilize and expand employment. He also called for efforts to expand employment channels and provide more assistance for those experiencing difficulties.

It is important to improve the multi-tiered social security system, ramp up social and medical assistance, increase support for households receiving subsistence allowances or in difficulties, and develop elderly care programs and services, said Xi.

Xi urged efforts to consolidate and expand the achievements in poverty alleviation and forestall any large-scale relapse into poverty.

He also stressed the importance of workplace safety, saying the utmost efforts should be made to prevent various types of major accidents.

Xi said the Party's work on ethnic affairs in the new era should focus on forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

The introduction of laws, regulations, policies and measures should be conducive to strengthening the commonalities of the Chinese nation and enhancing the sense of community for the Chinese nation, he added.

Concerning the ongoing Party education campaign, Xi called for solid efforts to improve Party conduct through the campaign, stay focused on solving problems and achieving goals, and see that follow-up rectifications are made effectively.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi on the visits.