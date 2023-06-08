Chinese airline launches new direct air route linking London, Beijing

The newly opened route operates one flight daily, departing from Heathrow Airport at 10:30pm local time and landing at the Beijing Daxing International Airport.

China Southern Airlines on Wednesday inaugurated a new direct flight service linking London and Beijing.

The newly opened route operates one flight daily, departing from Heathrow Airport at 10:30pm local time and landing at the Beijing Daxing International Airport after approximately 10 hours of flying.

Upon arrival at the Daxing airport, passengers can connect with flights to various cities in China, such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Xiamen, Chongqing and Changsha, as well as international destinations like Tokyo, Osaka, Tashkent and more.

"We have never landed at the Daxing airport because it was built only a few years ago, and we are looking forward to the experience there," said a passenger surnamed Niu while waiting for check-in.

The new air service is operated by the Airbus A350 aircraft and is expected to transport more than 600 passengers each day between the two cities, according to the airline.

The launch of this air route will hopefully bring new vitality to connections and cooperation between Britain and China, as well as promote exchanges between the people of the two countries, said Chen Ke, general manager of the airline's London office.