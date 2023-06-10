﻿
China activates emergency response to flooding

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters said on Saturday that it has launched a level-four emergency response to flooding as heavy rains have hit southern parts of the country.

Work teams dispatched by the headquarters have rushed to Guangxi and Fujian to guide the rescue and relief work.

Heavy rains triggered floods in parts of Beihai City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Friday and affected some villages, but no casualties were reported.

The headquarters has instructed local authorities to monitor weather changes closely, ramp up patrols of high-risk areas, relocate those at risk, and protect those involved in rescue work.

Moderate to heavy rainfall was forecast to hit parts of south China and Yunnan from Friday night to Sunday, with rainstorms expected in some regions.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with level-one representing the most severe response.

