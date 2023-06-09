﻿
News / Nation

Former China central bank vice governor expelled from CPC, office

Xinhua
  17:57 UTC+8, 2023-06-09       0
Fan Yifei, a former vice governor of the People's Bank of China, has been expelled from the CPC and dismissed from public office over serious violations of discipline and laws.
Xinhua
  17:57 UTC+8, 2023-06-09       0

Fan Yifei, a former vice governor of the People's Bank of China, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of discipline and laws, the country's top anti-graft agency announced Friday.

An investigation into Fan, also a former member of the CPC committee of the bank, found that he lost his ideals and convictions, engaged in superstitious activities, resisted investigations into his problems, and accepted money and gifts against the rules, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision said in a joint statement.

Other offenses included seeking profit for others in matters concerning the selection and appointment of officials, intervening in judicial affairs against the regulations, and trading power for money in the name of "investment."

Fan's activities have gravely breached Party discipline and constituted significant violations of duty-related laws, the statement said, adding that he is also suspected of the criminal offense of accepting bribes.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision has been made to expel Fan from the Party, remove him from public office, and confiscate his illicit gains.

The case will be referred to the procuratorate for criminal investigation and prosecution, it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Bank of China
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     