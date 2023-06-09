Former China central bank vice governor expelled from CPC, office

Fan Yifei, a former vice governor of the People's Bank of China, has been expelled from the CPC and dismissed from public office over serious violations of discipline and laws.

Fan Yifei, a former vice governor of the People's Bank of China, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of discipline and laws, the country's top anti-graft agency announced Friday.

An investigation into Fan, also a former member of the CPC committee of the bank, found that he lost his ideals and convictions, engaged in superstitious activities, resisted investigations into his problems, and accepted money and gifts against the rules, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision said in a joint statement.

Other offenses included seeking profit for others in matters concerning the selection and appointment of officials, intervening in judicial affairs against the regulations, and trading power for money in the name of "investment."

Fan's activities have gravely breached Party discipline and constituted significant violations of duty-related laws, the statement said, adding that he is also suspected of the criminal offense of accepting bribes.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision has been made to expel Fan from the Party, remove him from public office, and confiscate his illicit gains.

The case will be referred to the procuratorate for criminal investigation and prosecution, it said.