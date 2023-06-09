Int'l wine conference, expo open in China's Ningxia

Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region opened a wine-themed international conference and an expo on Friday, as the leading wine-producing region in China eyes further development.

The two-day International Conference on Grape and Wine Industries, as well as the third China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo, offer a unique platform for exploring new growth models for the wine-making industry and sharing new opportunities for international cooperation.

Themed "Nature, Innovation, Culture and Ecology," the event brings together experts and enterprises in the wine-making industry at home and abroad, and representatives from over 30 countries and four international organizations.

The event features forums on climate, technology, trade and investment, as well as wine culture and tourism.

"Every day, nearly 1 million liters of wine are imported into the Chinese market from all over the world, and many well-known enterprises have come to invest in China," said Tang Renjian, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China, at the opening ceremony of the event. "China has grown to be one of the most dynamic markets for the global wine industry."

Over 1.4 billion people in China have embarked on the new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects, which will release huge potential for consumption, Tang said.

Pau Roca Blasco, director general of the International Organization of Vine and Wine, extended his best wishes for the opening of the event via video link.

He said that China has all the potential, research and new technologies to have its rightful share in shaping the global vine and wine tendencies.

China has launched a national pilot zone in Ningxia to develop premium wine on the edge of the Gobi Desert, aiming to turn the eastern foothills of Helan Mountain into China's Bordeaux.

"Ningxia's success in becoming the first Chinese pilot zone in this matter is enhancing its performance and international recognition," said Blasco.

Ningxia boasts a unique terroir for making top-class wine, with its prolonged sunshine and a cool, dry climate aiding the cultivation of grapes.

After more than 40 years of development, Ningxia has emerged as China's largest wine-producing region. It now has 228 wineries and grape-growing enterprises, which produced 138 million bottles of wine in 2022.