Chinese premier stresses solidarity, cooperation at Summer Davos

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday stressed solidarity and cooperation when addressing the opening of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

"Having experienced the shocks of global crises, we should all the more cherish solidarity and cooperation," Li said in his speech.

Over the past three years, all countries have fought hard against the COVID-19 pandemic, which demonstrated the powerful strength of humanity pulling together and looking out for each other in hard times, Li said.

In the face of a major crisis, no country can stay unscathed or solve the problems single-handedly, Li said, adding that humanity is also confronted with global challenges such as climate change, debt risks, slowing growth, and wealth gaps.

"As a community with a shared future, we must cherish the gains of cooperation, embrace the concept of win-win cooperation, and work together to tackle these global challenges and promote human progress," Li said.