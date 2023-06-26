﻿
News / Nation

Chinese premier meets with executive chairman of WEF

Xinhua
  21:53 UTC+8, 2023-06-26       0
Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab in Tianjin on Monday.
Xinhua
  21:53 UTC+8, 2023-06-26       0
Chinese premier meets with executive chairman of WEF
Xinhua

Chinese Premier Li Qiang shakes hands with Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab during their meeting in Tianjin on Monday.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab in Tianjin on Monday.

Li noted that the WEF plays an important role in promoting global economic cooperation, and that cooperation between China and the WEF has continued for more than 40 years and has yielded fruitful results. The WEF has not only provided a good platform for exchanges between Chinese and foreign business communities, but has also opened a window for mutual understanding between China and the world.

With the development of globalization, world economies have long been intertwined with each other, Li said. He noted that countries cooperating with each other and complementing each other's advantages is a requirement for the development of productive forces, and an irreversible historical trend.

Li said that all countries should practice frank and in-depth communication to enhance understanding and mutual trust, limit misjudgments, pursue win-win results, strengthen the convergence of interests, and work together to overcome common challenges and create a better future.

China will remain committed to its path of peaceful development, advance its high-level opening-up, and share development opportunities with other countries, Li said. China is ready to work with all parties to build an open world economy and a community with a shared future for humanity, Li added.

For his part, Schwab said the WEF highly appreciates the important contributions China has made to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, promoting global economic growth, and promoting global poverty reduction. The whole world benefits from China's development.

Schwab said the WEF is willing to deepen its partnership with China, encourage all parties to strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust and expand cooperation, achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, jointly address climate change and other global challenges, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     