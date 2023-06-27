Chinese premier meets with WTO director-general

﻿
Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Monday in Tianjin.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Monday in Tianjin.

Noting that multilateralism, solidarity and cooperation are inevitable choices to cope with global challenges, Li said that the so-called "reducing dependence" and "de-risking," as proposed by some countries, are essentially politicizing and ideologizing economic and trade issues, which violate the basic principles of free trade and non-discrimination advocated by the WTO and undermine the authority and effectiveness of the multilateral trading system.

Such acts also run counter to economic laws, disrupt the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, and ultimately hinder the process of global economic recovery, Li added.

As the largest developing member of the WTO, China has always upheld the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core, and it has fulfilled its WTO commitments over the past 20-plus years, Li said, adding that China has brought benefits to the world while pursuing its own development.

"China stands ready to work with all parties to support multilateralism and free trade, oppose unilateralism and protectionism, enhance trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, promote world economic recovery, and better respond to global challenges," the premier said.

He said China supports the necessary reform of the WTO. As the world's largest developing country and a responsible major country, China will shoulder its responsibilities and obligations commensurate with its level of economic development and its capabilities, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, he added.

Okonjo-Iweala said that since its accession to the WTO, China has continued to promote opening-up, supported the multilateral trading system, and made remarkable achievements in development.

The WTO appreciates China's important contributions to the success of the 12th WTO ministerial conference and looks forward to building a strong partnership with China, making new contributions to promoting the reform of the WTO, and safeguarding the multilateral trading system, Okonjo-Iweala said.

