Giant panda celebrates 8th birthday at Beijing zoo

A male giant panda named Meng Lan celebrated his eighth birthday at the Beijing Zoo on Tuesday.

The zoo went all out to make his day special by preparing a meticulously crafted cake, featuring the words "Happy Birthday" carved in carrots and a pastry in his shape.

To manage the influx of visitors during the summer holiday, the zoo released a special birthday badge for Meng Lan on its official Weibo account.

Since his birth in July 2015 at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province, the adorable Meng Lan has captured significant attention and affection.

With a round head and fluffy face, Meng Lan has long been famous for his mischievous antics, endearing himself to many devoted followers.