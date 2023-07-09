Controversy erupts over family's unauthorized floating bridge and sentencing

The DIY construction of a floating bridge by a family has resulted in their sentencing. The incident has stirred a heated discussion online.

A family of 18 individuals has been sentenced for constructing a bridge without authorization and charging toll fees to users, sparking controversy online over the severity of the sentence.

Huang Deyi, a middle-aged man from Taonan City in northeast China's Jilin Province, has been sentenced to two years in prison with a two-year reprieve for the crime of provoking troubles, with 17 other family members also facing varying prison sentences.

In 2014, Huang and his family independently built a floating bridge using 13 boats, investing a total of 130,000 yuan (US$18,002).

The bridge served as a crucial link for local villagers, providing them with easy access across the Tao'er River.

To cover the costs of construction and maintenance, the Huang family charged toll fees based on the size of vehicles and the number of passengers, ranging from one to ten yuan (US$0.14 - 1.38).

The Zhenlin Village, where the Huang family resides, heavily relies on the Tao'er River for their livelihood. Without the floating bridge or a boat to cross the river, villagers are forced to take a detour of dozens of kilometers.



Despite the bridge's clear benefits to the local community, Huang and his family faced legal consequences.

In 2015, the local water resources department fined them 10,000 yuan (US$1,384) for the unauthorized construction project, followed by an additional fine in 2016.

In 2017, the department sought to collect the yearly fine but assured Huang that the bridge would not be dismantled upon payment. However, Huang refused to pay the fine, citing a lack of profitability that year.

In October 2018, despite Huang's offer to pay the fine, the local water resources department ordered the dismantling of the bridge and subsequently arrested Huang and serveral family members for provoking troubles.

In December 2019, Huang Deyi was sentenced to two years in prison with a two-year probation period, while 17 others received various prison terms and probation. An appeal by Huang Deyi was rejected in March 2022.



The repercussions of the incident have been severe for Huang, who lost his job as a teacher and now struggles to make ends meet through odd jobs.

The online community has been actively discussing Huang's case, with many expressing support for the floating bridge and questioning the severity of the sentence imposed.

Debates centered on the villagers' reliance on the bridge and the impact of its removal on their daily lives.

With the floating bridge dismantled, local farmers are faced with a significant detour. Villagers from Zhenlin Village and Qianmutou Yingzi Village need to drive their farming vehicles for over three hours to reach the other side of the Tao'er River.

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused to the villagers, the Taonan City Transportation Bureau has announced plans to initiate the construction of a new bridge soon.

Amidst the ongoing controversy, Huang appealed the verdict to the Baicheng Intermediate People's Court, but the appeal was initially rejected in June.

On July 2, his appeal was accepted, and he now awaits a further verdict from the court.