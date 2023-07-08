Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2023 kicks off in southwest China

China's only national-level global forum focusing on ecological civilization, Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2023, kicked off on Saturday in Guiyang, Guizhou Province.

China's only national-level global forum focusing on ecological civilization, Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2023, kicked off on Saturday in Guiyang, the capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

This year's event, themed "Pursuing modernization of harmony between humanity and nature -- promoting green and low-carbon development," attracts over 2,500 participants with both online and offline activities.

Themed sub-forums, exhibitions on the latest techniques, products and technologies in green and low-carbon industries, as well as business promotion activities, will be held during the two-day event.

Since its inception in 2009, the forum has successfully convened 11 sessions.