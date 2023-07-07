China renews blue alert for rainstorms in the country

China's meteorological authorities on Friday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in the country.

From 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, heavy rain or rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Hebei, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Hunan, Sichuan, Chongqing, and Guizhou. Heavy downpours of up to 180 mm may lash these regions, according to the National Meteorological Center.

The center said some of these regions will experience heavy rainfall marked by 30 mm to over 70 mm of hourly precipitation, as well as severe convective weather conditions such as thunderstorms, gales, and hailstorms.

The center has advised local governments and residents to take appropriate precautions. Schools and kindergartens have been asked to ensure the safety of students and children, while drivers have been advised to be alert and cautious due to road waterlogging and traffic jams.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.