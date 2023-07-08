﻿
Tourism bazaar showcases Fuyang District

With the clock ticking down to the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, neighboring Zhejiang Province, Fuyang District has staged a tourism promotion campaign in Shanghai.
Reuters

A multi-layered weir.

With the clock ticking down to the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, neighboring Zhejiang Province, Fuyang District in Hangzhou has staged a tourism promotion campaign in Shanghai.

Fuyang will host the games of five sports including archery and modern pentathlon during the sports event which runs from September 23 to October 8.

The district is known for the Fuchun River. Chinese literati composed nearly 3,000 poems eulogizing the picturesque landscape and idyllic lifestyle along the Fuchun River.

Inspired by the scenery, painter Huang Gongwang created the painting "Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains," which is one of the top artistic treasures of China.

Ti Gong

A VR experience during the bazaar in Xuhui District on Friday

The river mostly runs through Fuyang with crisscrossed tributaries.

The Fuyang bazaar featured VR interactive experiences, performances and information about 10 sightseeing routes designed for the games.

The 10 routes are themed on sports, intangible cultural heritage, art, history and food.

Ti Gong

Water sports in Fuyang

One of the routes taking people to savor the everlasting charm and landscape in "Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains" features areas such as Guanshan Park, Wangzhou Island, Lushan and Tianzhong mountains, Dongziguan Village, and Tongzhou Island and a cruise tour on the Fuchun River.

Fuyang boasts an array of tourist attractions such as Xindeng Ancient City featuring well-preserved ancient city walls of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), Xiangxi Village, Gexian Cave, a Taoist cave, Longmen Ancient Town, Yangpo Lake Wetland Park, Hangzhou Safari Park, and Chunjian Tea Plantation.

There are also venues for cycling, golf, canoeing and paragliding.

Free admissions to some tourist attractions of Fuyang were distributed during the event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
