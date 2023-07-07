Summer camp for HIV-positive students a success

Students from Linfen Red Ribbon School, the nation's only primary to middle school for HIV-positive children, enjoyed a five-day summer camp in Beijing thanks to a charity program.

Fifty-six students from Linfen Red Ribbon School enjoyed a five-day summer camp in Beijing thanks to a charity program, with the participation of organizers from Beijing and Shanghai to help students of the nation's only nine-year school specially for HIV-positive minors.

Medical experts, psychologists and volunteers accompanied the students to visit hospitals and universities where they took part in interesting activities and a mental health course to encourage students to fight against the disease and lead normal lives, organizers said on Friday.

Dr Zhao Hongxin, director of Beijing Ditan Hospital's AIDS Center, and her colleagues provided a lecture on HIV/AIDS for the students and told them AIDS is a preventable and treatable chronic disease.

"Through proper and regular medication treatment, HIV patients can enjoy the same quality of life and expected life span as others. We relieve children's fears of the disease and encourage them to cooperate with treatment. All of society should enhance the education on HIV/AIDS to eliminate discrimination and create a better environment for such children," Zhao said.

In addition to the HIV/AIDS course, experts also organized a first aid course to teach the children how to do CPR, simple wound treatment and the Heimlich Maneuver as well as a sports meeting to bring the students fun and happiness.

Ti Gong

Psychologists and volunteers also offered a mental health class to give students encouragement and methods to adopt a positive attitude toward life.

"For minor patients, we want to build up their confidence in fighting against HIV/AIDS and establish a healthy mental mechanism for their future life," said Guo Xiaoping, headmaster of the school. "Volunteers share their stories and their spirit of struggle really inspires the students."

Ti Gong

Students also visited Xuanwu Hospital and Beihang University, where students learnt medical knowledge and saw a space suit and a rocket. Many students expressed strong interest in learning medicine or becoming an astronaut in the future.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

"It is a very meaningful summer camp for these students, who show their bravery in life and expectations for the future," said Liu Xiaoping from the Chinese Foundation for the Prevention of STDs and AIDS. "We want more social respect and care for such children and believe that the participation of more governmental bodies, enterprises, professional facilities and individuals can bring a better future for them."

Jim Jin from Gilead Sciences, an organizer from Shanghai, said more efforts should be made to remove bias and prejudice toward HIV sufferers and create a more friendly environment.

"We hope every student of the Red Ribbon school can have a happy life through efforts from all walks of society," Jin said.