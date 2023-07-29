Xi calls for breaking new ground in China's high-quality development during Sichuan inspection

President Xi Jinping has called for breaking new ground in China's high-quality development during an inspection tour in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, urged the province to write a new chapter in advancing Chinese modernization.

He said that it is imperative to apply the new development philosophy, forge a new pattern of development and promote common prosperity across the board and throughout economic and social development.

He urged more efforts to advance the transformation of the model, driving force, areas and quality of development to break new ground in the country's high-quality development.

During the Sichuan tour, Xi visited places including Guangyuan and Deyang cities from July 25 to 27.

On Tuesday afternoon, he went to Guangyuan and visited the site of a section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao."

Xi walked along the ancient road and took a close look at the ancient cypress forest that has been well preserved.

Xi stressed the importance of building institutional frameworks and their implementation as well as inspiring the people's motivation, initiative and creativity to consolidate and expand the achievements in ecological conservation.

On Wednesday afternoon, Xi visited the new building of the Sanxingdui Museum in Deyang. Sanxingdui Ruins are the remnants of an ancient capital and represent the ancient Shu civilization.

After touring the exhibition halls, Xi went to the venue for relic preservation and repair, where he carefully observed the procedures, details, and latest techniques. Xi also talked with the staff on site.

He stressed more state support for the preservation and repair of cultural relics, describing the work as a long-term task.

Xi also called for promoting craftsmanship and perseverance to yield more achievements in this regard.

On Thursday morning, Xi was briefed by the Sichuan provincial Party committee and government about their work, and recognized their efforts in various respects.

He urged Sichuan to make more progress in sci-tech innovation, the building of a modern industrial system, rural revitalization and the consolidation of ecological shields along the upper reaches of the Yangtze River and the Yellow River.

On his way back to Beijing, Xi inspected the city of Hanzhong in Shaanxi Province.