Xi's article on achieving China's self-reliance, strength in science, technology to be published

An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on strengthening basic research to achieve China's high-level self-reliance and strength in science and technology will be published on Tuesday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 15th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.