Hotpot outlet apologizing for substituting pork and duck meat as fake lamb rolls

The renowned Zhang Liang Spicy Hotpot chain has apologized after a consumer found that lamb rolls sold at one of its outlets were actually pork and duck meat.

A consumer exposed that he had lab-tested 3 boxes of lamb rolls recently bought at one of the hotpot outlets in Hebei Province and all of them contain pork and duck meat.



This revelation has prompted an outpouring of criticism, largely due to Zhang Liang Spicy Hotpot's consistent claim of using solely 100 percent lamb in their lamb rolls.



In response, the brand has posted a public apology on its Weibo.com account. The chain has ordered the implicated outlet in Sanhe City of Hebei to remove all suspect hotpot food items.

They will also confiscate the deposit of the outlet owner.

Data from the Beijing Consumer Association reveals that seven outlets of the Zhang Liang Spicy Hotpot brand have faced food safety issues since January.

Zhang Liang Spicy Hotpot was founded in 2008. As of 2021, it had has over 100 direct chain stores and over 5,800 outlets across the globe.