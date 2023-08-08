﻿
News / Nation

Hotpot outlet apologizing for substituting pork and duck meat as fake lamb rolls

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:39 UTC+8, 2023-08-08       0
Famous spicy hotpot franchise Zhang Liang has been exposed that one of its outlets in Hebei Province has been using pork and duck meat for its lamb rolls.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:39 UTC+8, 2023-08-08       0

The renowned Zhang Liang Spicy Hotpot chain has apologized after a consumer found that lamb rolls sold at one of its outlets were actually pork and duck meat.

A consumer exposed that he had lab-tested 3 boxes of lamb rolls recently bought at one of the hotpot outlets in Hebei Province and all of them contain pork and duck meat.

This revelation has prompted an outpouring of criticism, largely due to Zhang Liang Spicy Hotpot's consistent claim of using solely 100 percent lamb in their lamb rolls.

In response, the brand has posted a public apology on its Weibo.com account. The chain has ordered the implicated outlet in Sanhe City of Hebei to remove all suspect hotpot food items.

They will also confiscate the deposit of the outlet owner.

Data from the Beijing Consumer Association reveals that seven outlets of the Zhang Liang Spicy Hotpot brand have faced food safety issues since January.

Zhang Liang Spicy Hotpot was founded in 2008. As of 2021, it had has over 100 direct chain stores and over 5,800 outlets across the globe.

Hotpot outlet apologizing for substituting pork and duck meat as fake lamb rolls

An outlet of Zhang Liang Spicy Hotpot.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     