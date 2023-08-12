China issues yellow alert for rainstorms

China's National Meteorological Center (NMC) issued a yellow alert for rainstorms on Saturday evening.

From 8pm Saturday to 8pm Sunday, heavy downpours and rainstorms are forecast in Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Hubei, Chongqing, Guizhou, Yunnan and Xinjiang, among other places, according to the NMC.

Some parts of these regions are expected to experience rainfall with maximum hourly precipitation surpassing 60 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

Local governments have been urged to make proper preparations and fulfill their responsibilities accordingly.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.