China, US agree to double weekly flights between countries – sources
The United States and China will approve twice the number of passenger flights currently permitted for air carriers to fly between the two countries, sources and a document reviewed by Reuters show.
The US Transportation Department will increase the number of Chinese passenger flights allowed to fly to the United States to 18 weekly round-trips on September 1 and increase that to 24 per week starting October 29 – up from the current 12, and the Chinese government will agree to the same increase for American carriers, sources said.