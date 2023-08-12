China, US agree to double weekly flights between countries – sources

China and the United States will approve twice the number of passenger flights currently permitted for air carriers to fly between the two countries.

The United States and China will approve twice the number of passenger flights currently permitted for air carriers to fly between the two countries, sources and a document reviewed by Reuters show.

The US Transportation Department will increase the number of Chinese passenger flights allowed to fly to the United States to 18 weekly round-trips on September 1 and increase that to 24 per week starting October 29 – up from the current 12, and the Chinese government will agree to the same increase for American carriers, sources said.