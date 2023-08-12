China issues orange alert for mountain torrents

China on Saturday evening issued an orange alert for mountain torrents.

From 8pm Saturday to 8pm Sunday, mountain torrents are highly likely to occur in certain areas of Liaoning and Jilin, northeast provinces of China, according to the orange alert issued by the Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration.

The two departments also issued a yellow alert for mountain torrents in eastern parts of Liaoning and southern areas of Jilin.

Local authorities are advised to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warning procedures amid measures to prepare for evacuation.

China has a four-tier weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.