News / Nation

Missile test goes wrong in China's Taiwan

  18:39 UTC+8, 2023-08-15
A missile exploded midair during a test in Taiwan, with the cause yet to be identified, which is the second such incident in two weeks.
Two Patriot II missiles were launched from Taiwan's Jiupeng base at around 6:30am on Tuesday.

A missile unexpectedly exploded midair during a test in Jiupeng base in China's Taiwan at around 6:30am on August 15, with the cause yet to be identified, following another explosion at the same military base two weeks ago.

Local residents observed what they believed to be a test firing of two US-made Patriot II missiles.

According to Taiwan media, the first missile appeared to explode in midair, while the second one functioned normally.

Officials are currently investigating the cause. This news comes after a chemical explosion at the same military base injured four people two weeks ago.

