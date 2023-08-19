Mainland spokesperson congratulates Taiwan's New Party on 30th founding anniversary

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Saturday congratulated Taiwan's New Party on its 30th founding anniversary.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said that the New Party, since its founding, has taken a clear-cut stand of advocating the peaceful reunification across the Taiwan Strait, firmly upheld the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, and resolutely opposed "Taiwan independence."

It has made positive contributions to promoting the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and advancing the peaceful reunification of the motherland, the spokesperson added.

In the midst of a complex and grave situation across the Strait, Taiwan is faced with a major choice between peace and war, and between prosperity and recession, Zhu said.

Zhu expressed the hope that the New Party will continue to uphold the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation and the one-China principle, stand against "Taiwan independence" separatism and external interference, and actively take part in cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation.

"We hope the New Party can inspire Taiwan compatriots to join hands with their counterparts on the mainland to advance the peaceful reunification and contribute to the lasting well-being of the Chinese nation," she added.