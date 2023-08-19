﻿
News / Nation

Mainland spokesperson congratulates Taiwan's New Party on 30th founding anniversary

Xinhua
  18:41 UTC+8, 2023-08-19       0
A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Saturday congratulated Taiwan's New Party on its 30th founding anniversary.
Xinhua
  18:41 UTC+8, 2023-08-19       0

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Saturday congratulated Taiwan's New Party on its 30th founding anniversary.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said that the New Party, since its founding, has taken a clear-cut stand of advocating the peaceful reunification across the Taiwan Strait, firmly upheld the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, and resolutely opposed "Taiwan independence."

It has made positive contributions to promoting the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and advancing the peaceful reunification of the motherland, the spokesperson added.

In the midst of a complex and grave situation across the Strait, Taiwan is faced with a major choice between peace and war, and between prosperity and recession, Zhu said.

Zhu expressed the hope that the New Party will continue to uphold the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation and the one-China principle, stand against "Taiwan independence" separatism and external interference, and actively take part in cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation.

"We hope the New Party can inspire Taiwan compatriots to join hands with their counterparts on the mainland to advance the peaceful reunification and contribute to the lasting well-being of the Chinese nation," she added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     