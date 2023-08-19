Mainland official strongly condemns provocative move by Taiwan's DPP to further collude with U.S.

An official of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee strongly condemned the new provocative move by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party.

An official of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on Saturday strongly condemned the new provocative move by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to further collude with the United States.

The official made the remarks in response to Lai Ching-te's "stopover" through the United States, describing the move as Lai's shameless efforts to cling to U.S. support to seek "Taiwan independence."

Recently, Lai visited the United States in the name of "stopover" en route to attend the inauguration of Paraguay's new president. Lai also propagated "Taiwan independence" rhetoric in an interview with Bloomberg, and met senior U.S. officials on public occasions in Paraguay, the official said.

The DPP authorities have stubbornly adhered to the separatist stance of "Taiwan independence," continuously made provocations by relying on the United States to seek "Taiwan independence," and willingly acted as a pawn for anti-China forces in the United States and in the West to contain China, the official said, adding that they have "betrayed the interests of the Chinese nation."

Lai has stubbornly stuck to the "Taiwan independence" stance, the official said, adding that Lai's latest "stopover" through the U.S. was a disguise he used to sell out the interests of Taiwan in order to seek gains in the local election through dishonest moves.

Lai's deeds have proven that he is an out-and-out troublemaker who will push Taiwan to the dangerous brink of war and bring deep troubles to Taiwan compatriots, the official said.

"We are willing to create ample room for peaceful reunification, but we will not allow any space for 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities in any form," the official said.

The official said resolute measures will be taken to counter "Taiwan independence" separatist forces to firmly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We have a clear message for the U.S. side that it should faithfully adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques and handle Taiwan-related issues with caution," the official said.

No one should underestimate the strong determination, firm resolve, and formidable capabilities of the Chinese government and the Chinese people in defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the official warned.