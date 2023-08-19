﻿
News / Nation

Mainland official strongly condemns provocative move by Taiwan's DPP to further collude with U.S.

Xinhua
  13:14 UTC+8, 2023-08-19       0
An official of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee strongly condemned the new provocative move by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party.
Xinhua
  13:14 UTC+8, 2023-08-19       0

An official of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on Saturday strongly condemned the new provocative move by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to further collude with the United States.

The official made the remarks in response to Lai Ching-te's "stopover" through the United States, describing the move as Lai's shameless efforts to cling to U.S. support to seek "Taiwan independence."

Recently, Lai visited the United States in the name of "stopover" en route to attend the inauguration of Paraguay's new president. Lai also propagated "Taiwan independence" rhetoric in an interview with Bloomberg, and met senior U.S. officials on public occasions in Paraguay, the official said.

The DPP authorities have stubbornly adhered to the separatist stance of "Taiwan independence," continuously made provocations by relying on the United States to seek "Taiwan independence," and willingly acted as a pawn for anti-China forces in the United States and in the West to contain China, the official said, adding that they have "betrayed the interests of the Chinese nation."

Lai has stubbornly stuck to the "Taiwan independence" stance, the official said, adding that Lai's latest "stopover" through the U.S. was a disguise he used to sell out the interests of Taiwan in order to seek gains in the local election through dishonest moves.

Lai's deeds have proven that he is an out-and-out troublemaker who will push Taiwan to the dangerous brink of war and bring deep troubles to Taiwan compatriots, the official said.

"We are willing to create ample room for peaceful reunification, but we will not allow any space for 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities in any form," the official said.

The official said resolute measures will be taken to counter "Taiwan independence" separatist forces to firmly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We have a clear message for the U.S. side that it should faithfully adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques and handle Taiwan-related issues with caution," the official said.

No one should underestimate the strong determination, firm resolve, and formidable capabilities of the Chinese government and the Chinese people in defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the official warned.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     