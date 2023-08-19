﻿
News / Nation

China to ensure disaster-hit residents can return home soon

Xinhua
  22:56 UTC+8, 2023-08-19       0
Chinese authorities said Saturday they will ensure that residents affected by disasters can return home or resettle in new homes as soon as possible.
Xinhua
  22:56 UTC+8, 2023-08-19       0
China to ensure disaster-hit residents can return home soon
IC

Farmers in Zhuozhou, Hebei Province, have resumed farming after the flood.

Chinese authorities said Saturday they will ensure that residents affected by disasters can return home or resettle in new homes as soon as possible.

During a video conference, the office of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management said that the main flood season continues, and that the flood and drought situations in China's various regions remain "very complicated."

The two departments called for flood control and drainage work to continue in the Haihe River Basin by strengthening inspection procedures and security for flood channels and dikes in flood storage areas. Plans should also be made to ensure the security and production safety of industrial and mining enterprises during the flood season, they added.

The National Meteorological Center said in a forecast early Saturday that rainstorms are expected to hit parts of northeast China's Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces over the next three days, posing a moderate disaster risk. Rainstorms will also hit parts of Tibet and the provinces of Sichuan, Hunan and Shaanxi over the next three days.

Heavy floods and other rain-triggered disasters have hit many parts of China, especially the country's northern and northeastern regions, since early August, causing damage to property and forcing people to evacuate to safety.

In contrast to flooding in some regions, northwest China's Xinjiang and Gansu face a severe drought. The two government departments said that the emergency response will be optimized to ensure the drinking water supply for residents in the affected areas and to mitigate the drought's impact.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     