﻿
News / Nation

Survey finds 80% approve of pre-marital sex

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:51 UTC+8, 2023-08-22       0
A survey released on Qixi Festival found that almost 80 percent of participants exhibited a permissive stance toward engaging in sexual activities before marriage.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:51 UTC+8, 2023-08-22       0

A survey released on the occasion of this year's Qixi Festival, also known as the Chinese Valentine's Day, revealed that nearly 80 percent of respondents held a permissive attitude toward pre-marriage sex.

According to a study done by the online dating service agency Jiayuan.com with 2,320 interviewees from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, 77.8 percent of respondents were open to pre-marriage sex, and a sizable percentage of them had already engaged in it.

A good 63.8 percent of respondents born after 1990 had premarital sexual experience, compared to 59.9 percent of interviewees born after 1980.

However, 37.7 percent of respondents did not inform their parents of their pre-marriage sexual lives due to their parents' conservative attitude. The survey also found that the parents of only one-third of female interviewees supported their daughters' pre-marriage sex.

According to Jiayuan.com, many interviewees felt under pressure because their parents saw cohabitation as a step toward the ultimate goal of marriage.

The agency's president, Zhuang Hai, remarked that there has been a shift in the Chinese youth's attitude toward marriage due to the increasing popularity of courtship over marriage.

Fewer than half of the respondents cited "marriage trial" as the reason. Some mentioned rental costs (27 percent) and living cost-sharing (17.6 percent), as well as sex (mentioned by a sizable proportion of respondents).

According to the survey, different living practices (45.7 percent), housework (33.3 percent), and a lack of independent space (25.9 percent) were the top three causes of disputes.

Whether or not marriage was their ultimate objective, 49.6 percent of respondents reported that living together improved their relationship, while 17.1 percent had tied the knot.

More than 40 percent of those living together had sex two or three times a week, but 26 percent broke up due to disagreements after cohabiting.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Qixi Festival
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     