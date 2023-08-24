﻿
Taxi driver under investigation after fare from Chongqing to Shanghai

  20:49 UTC+8, 2023-08-24       0
The driver charged his passengers 15,000 yuan to drive them from Chongqing through Hubei, Anhui and Jiangsu provinces before arriving in Shanghai, he posted on social media.
Taxi driver under investigation after fare from Chongqing to Shanghai

Tang's yellow taxi from Chongqing is spotted in Shanghai's Lujiazui on August 18.

A taxi driver who picked up passengers in southwest China's Chongqing and drove around 1,700km to Shanghai is under investigation by the traffic law enforcement authorities in Chongqing as he is not believed to be a registered driver.

The driver, surnamed Tang, went viral on the Internet after his glaringly yellow cab, a color that is distinct to Chongqing taxis, was spotted in Shanghai's Lujiazui on August 21.

Tang picked up several passengers in Chongqing on August 16, driving through Hubei, Anhui and Jiangsu provinces before arriving in Shanghai on August 18, according to several videos he posted on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

Tang claimed he charged 15,000 yuan (US$2,063) for the ride, but had to pay highway tolls and gas, which totaled around 6,000 yuan. That still left him with around 9,000 yuan in profit, making it his most profitable job.

According to the information printed on his car, he is a driver with Chongqing Jiayang Rental Passenger Transportation Co Ltd. He claimed he had reported the cross-provincial ride to his company.

However, the company denied Tang was a registered driver and the Chongqing traffic enforcement team has begun to look into the incident.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
