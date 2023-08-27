﻿
China's passenger traffic surges 47% in July

China handled a total of 910 million passenger trips via commercial transport last month, a surge of 47 percent year on year, said the Ministry of Transport.
A total of 8.21 billion passenger trips were made in urban areas in July, an expansion of 14.7 percent year on year, data showed.

Fixed-asset investment in transport reached 348.6 billion yuan (US$48.55 billion) last month, up 5.3 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

In breakdown, fixed-asset investment in railways climbed 8 percent year on year to 66.4 billion yuan in July, while that for roads and waterways increased 4.8 percent year on year to 271.6 billion yuan. Investment in the civil aviation sector came in at 10.5 billion yuan, up 2.5 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
