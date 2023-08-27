Xi stresses greater efforts to build beautiful Xinjiang in pursuing Chinese modernization

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday urged firmly grasping the strategic positioning of Xinjiang in the overall national situation and better building a beautiful Xinjiang.

Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday urged firmly grasping the strategic positioning of Xinjiang in the overall national situation and better building a beautiful Xinjiang in the process of pursuing Chinese modernization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when he was briefed in Urumqi about the work of the Party committee and government of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, as well as the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

He demanded thorough, meticulous, concrete and sustained efforts to develop a beautiful Xinjiang that is united, harmonious, prosperous, and culturally advanced, with healthy ecosystems and people living and working in contentment, in the process of pursuing Chinese modernization.

Xi was in Xinjiang after returning to China from the 15th BRICS Summit and a state visit to South Africa.

Recognizing Xinjiang's achievements in various aspects, Xi said the work related to Xinjiang is of special importance in the work of the Party and the country, and concerns the overall task of building China into a strong modern socialist country in all respects and promoting the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Efforts should be made not only to address prominent problems currently constraining Xinjiang's development and stability, but also to make long-term arrangements to promote fundamental, basic and long-term work for enduring prosperity and stability in the region, he said.

Maintaining social stability is a top priority, Xi said, urging efforts to coordinate the work of maintaining stability and advancing development, the two aspects that are mutually promoted. He also called for efforts to enhance the rule of law to build a solid legal foundation for enduring stability.

The mechanism for forestalling and defusing major risks and potential dangers should be improved, Xi said, adding that the fight against terrorism and separatism should be integrated with law-based and constant work of maintaining stability.

Forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation is a focus of the CPC's work on ethnic affairs in the new era and all work in areas with large ethnic minority populations, Xi said.

He said the education on standard spoken and written Chinese must be resolutely carried out to enhance people's consciousness and capability to use it.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening the protection and use of cultural relics and heritage to help officials and the public develop an accurate understanding of state, ethnicity, history, and religions.

Xi called for enhanced education on modern civilization and science among the youth and teenagers and encourage them to get involved in modern life. He emphasized advancing people-centered new urbanization and promoting exchanges and interactions among all ethnic groups.

Xi said Xinjiang should take the initiative in grasping fresh opportunities arising from the nation's drive to create a new development pattern, advance high-quality development and push for Chinese modernization.

Xinjiang should advance innovation in science and technology, foster and develop industries with unique advantages, and actively develop emerging industries. Efforts should be made to accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system that reflects Xinjiang's characteristics and strengths, and help Xinjiang advance on the track of high-quality development, he said.

To achieve social stability and high-quality development in Xinjiang, the most arduous task is in rural areas, Xi said, emphasizing the work to consolidate and build on the achievements of poverty alleviation and promote rural revitalization.

He called for more industrial cooperation and personnel exchange between Xinjiang and the rest of the country, and encouraged people from Xinjiang to work outside the region and people in other parts of the country to start business and live in Xinjiang.

With unique geographical advantages, Xinjiang should accelerate the construction to make itself the gateway of China's westward opening up, Xi said.

Xi asked Party members and officials to stay engaged with the people and their communities. He said Party organizations at the primary level must be strengthened to learn about the people's concerns and timely respond to their difficulties and problems.

He stressed the need to better tell Xinjiang stories in the new era through multiple channels to show an open and confident Xinjiang, while refuting fake and baleful statements targeting Xinjiang.

Xinjiang will open more widely for tourism and encourage domestic and overseas tourists to travel in the region, he said.

Xi stressed upholding the Party's overall leadership and strengthening the Party building in Xinjiang. He underscored the importance of resolutely upholding the Party Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the briefing.