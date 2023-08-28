China no longer requires COVID-19 tests before entry starting August 30
16:14 UTC+8, 2023-08-28 0
Starting from August 30, people coming to China will no longer be required to have nucleic acid tests or antigen tests before entry.
16:14 UTC+8, 2023-08-28 0
Starting from August 30, people coming to China will no longer be required to have nucleic acid tests or antigen tests before entry, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Monday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports