Construction of mega photovoltaic power station starts in southwest China

Construction work has started on a new mega photovoltaic power station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, part of the country's ongoing endeavors to advance the development of clean energy.

Located at an altitude of between 3,200 and 4,200 meters in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, the Zhalashan photovoltaic power station will have an installed capacity of 1.17 million kilowatts, with an estimated average annual power generation of 2.15 billion kWh.

With a total investment of more than 6 billion yuan (about 823 million US dollars), the power station will be fully connected to the grid by 2025.

Once functioning, it is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions annually by around 1.8 million tons and save about 650,000 tons of standard coal.

The Zhalashan photovoltaic power station is part of the clean energy base in the Yalong River basin.

The basin currently boasts a total operational installed capacity of nearly 21 million kilowatts for hydropower and new energy.

China has announced that it will peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.