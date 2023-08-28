China's internet users total 1.079 bln with vibrant digital infrastructure, internet app growth

China's Internet users totaled 1.079 billion by June 2023, an increase of 11.09 million since Dec 2022, alongside steady growth in digital infrastructure and Internet applications.

China's Internet users totaled 1.079 billion by June 2023, an increase of 11.09 million since December 2022, alongside steady growth in digital infrastructure and Internet applications, a report revealed Monday.

China's Internet penetration reached 76.4 percent, according to the statistical report on China's Internet development released by the China Internet Network Information Center.

Regarding digital infrastructure improvements, the report disclosed that by June 2023 China had 30.24 million registered domain names, 767 million active IPv6 users and broadband access points totaled 1.11 billion.

The country's total length of fiber optic cables reached 61.96 million kilometers.

Regarding Internet applications, as of June 2023, the user scale of instant messaging, Internet video, and short video stood at 1.047 billion, 1.044 billion, and 1.026 billion, respectively.

The report highlighted that the number of users for online ride-hailing, online travel booking, and web literature has witnessed significant growth compared to December 2022, with an increase of 34.92 million, 30.91 million, and 35.92 million, respectively. This translates to growth rates of 8.0 percent, 7.3 percent, and 7.3 percent, respectively, making them the applications with the fastest user growth.