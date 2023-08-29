﻿
News / Nation

NE China issues orange alert for mountain torrents

Xinhua
  17:07 UTC+8, 2023-08-29       0
Northeast China's Jilin Province issued an orange alert, the second-highest warning, for possible mountain torrents at 2:10pm Tuesday.
Xinhua
  17:07 UTC+8, 2023-08-29       0

Northeast China's Jilin Province issued an orange alert, the second-highest warning, for possible mountain torrents at 2:10pm Tuesday.

The province's Wangqing County in Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture and Hunchun City are likely to encounter mountain torrents from Tuesday afternoon to the daytime of Wednesday, according to the latest meteorological warning.

Other parts of Jilin including the cities of Yanji, Tumen and Longjing could also be hit by flash floods.

The provincial water resources department and meteorological bureau have jointly issued a warning, cautioning local residents of the possible natural disasters induced by the storms.

Starting from Monday afternoon, some parts of Jilin have been lashed by heavy downpours. As of 1pm Tuesday, Jilin had recorded an average precipitation of 29.7 mm, with short spells of heavy rainfall reported by multiple weather stations across the province.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     