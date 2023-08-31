﻿
News / Nation

China enjoys sustained economic recovery, improvement: report

China Daily
  21:26 UTC+8, 2023-08-31       0
A report on China's national economic and social development plan this year was submitted to the 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee for review on Monday.
China Daily
  21:26 UTC+8, 2023-08-31       0

A report on China's national economic and social development plan this year was submitted to the 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee for review on Monday.

The report shed light on the nation's sustained economic recovery and improvement.

It shows that from January to July, China's aggregate social logistics value reached 189.9 trillion yuan (approximately $26 trillion), marking a 4.7 percent year-on-year increase. Steady demand for social logistics has facilitated ongoing sector recovery.

In the first seven months, China's software industry surged by 13.6 percent, accompanied by a 13.4 percent rise in total profits. The software and IT service sector has shown a steady trajectory.

China enjoys sustained economic recovery, improvement: report
China News Service

A service robot attracts visitors at the 2023 World Conference on Artificial Intelligence (WAIC) in Shanghai, on July 6, 2023.

During the same period, state-owned enterprise operating income grew by 4.3 percent year on year, aligning with the national trend of economic recovery.

The report also features specific data concerning business entities, financing, and foreign trade, offering insights into the ongoing economic revival and enhancement throughout the year.

It is indicated that in the first seven months, there were 19.102 million newly established business entities, including 5.791 million enterprises, marking a year-on-year growth of 12 percent and 15.6 percent respectively.

Comprehensive implementation of the stock issuance registration mechanism bolstered 210 enterprises to conduct initial public offerings and raise a total of 247.9 billion yuan in the first seven months.

The report also highlights stable development in foreign trade and investment. Overall service imports and exports grew by 8.5 percent in the first half of the year.

Notably, exports of electric passenger vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, and solar cells, grew by 52.4 percent. Knowledge-intensive service trade experienced rapid growth, while the travel sector exhibited significant recovery.

Imports and exports with Belt and Road countries increased by 7.4 percent in the first seven months, and the number of China-Europe freight train services and cargo volume grew by 13 percent and 27 percent respectively.

Amid the overall positive outlook, the report cautions that the current improvement in China's economic performance is mainly recovery-driven. The intrinsic driving force for growth is not yet strong, the development environment uncertain and the foundation for sustained economic recovery still not solid.

The report proposes an intensified focus on macroeconomic policy adjustments, domestic demand expansion, confidence building, and risk management, all aimed at achieving qualitative and effective growth while maintaining reasonable quantitative growth in the economy.

Source: China Daily   Editor: Zhang Long
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     