News / Nation

Bank employee fired after alleged cat abuse

  19:00 UTC+8, 2023-09-04       0
The Nanning Xincheng Branch of ICBC posted a notice yesterday, stating that rumors that an employee engaged in cat abuse were true, and it had terminated the employee's contract.
A bank employee in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, has been fired after allegedly being involved in the abuse of cats.

The Nanning Xincheng Branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China issued a notification on September 3, confirming that rumors online that an employee surnamed Wang engaged in cat abuse were true, and the bank had terminated the employee's contract.

On August 28, a blogger reported that Wang had distributed and sold cat abuse videos online. Most of the videos were filmed by someone known as the "Cat Addiction Therapist" and accomplices, who carried out abuse and killings of cats.

According to the blogger, each of the cat abuse videos shot was extremely cruel, and normal people could not bear to watch them. The "Cat Addiction Therapist" and accomplices once killed 16 kittens in one night.

Bank employee fired after alleged cat abuse

According to a circulating screenshot of chat records, Wang drove to a residential area in March of this year and used a slingshot to kill a cat, which was captured by surveillance cameras.

The blogger also released a file containing some extracted audio from a cat abuse video.

Subsequently, an informed source confirmed that Wang's voice matched the voice in the video.

The ICBC Nanning Xincheng Branch later said on August 29 that it firmly opposed animal abuse, and had organized an internal investigation. The local police have also accepted the case.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
