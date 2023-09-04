Chinese premier to attend 18th G20 Summit

At the invitation of the government of the Republic of India, Premier of China's State Council Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi.

At the invitation of the government of the Republic of India, Premier of China's State Council Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, India on September 9 and 10, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced Monday.