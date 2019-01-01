"A New Dawn" Season 2: Planting the seed of art

In this video, we follow Alex's journey to the Laojun Mountain in Yunnan Province, where we'll join the golden snub-nosed monkeys in the southwest China. We delve deep into the natural and cultural environment of the area. Young artists, Li Mingyu, Li Qinqin, and Yao Wei, collaborated with local experts and teachers and designed a tailored art education program for the children living in the monkeys' natural habitat.

