China demands Britain ensure safety of Hong Kong trade office in London

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday urged Britain to ensure the safety of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office and its personnel in London after the premises of the office were vandalized last week.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on the incident during which the office was sprayed with red paint and the emblem of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region was defaced.

"China strongly condemns this heinous act and demands that the British side conduct a thorough investigation, and bring the perpetrators to justice," Mao said.