Chinese premier arrives in Jakarta for official visit, calls for ASEAN's greater role in int'l affairs

Upon his arrival, Li said China firmly supports ASEAN's central position in regional cooperation and its greater role in international affairs.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived here on Tuesday for an official visit to Indonesia, where he will also attend the 26th China-ASEAN Summit, the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit.

